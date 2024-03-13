VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) is Palladiem LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Palladiem LLC lessened its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF makes up about 4.5% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Palladiem LLC owned 0.37% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDC. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,608,000.

NASDAQ CDC traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,590. The stock has a market cap of $988.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1,152.64 and a beta of 0.68. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $61.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.2634 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -4,959.31%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

