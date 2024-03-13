Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives $26.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

VSCO stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,019,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,294 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,199,000 after buying an additional 1,216,094 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,645,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,634,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

