Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.0597 on Top Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0597 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $4.11 million and $19,003.18 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,895.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.94 or 0.00595643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.00 or 0.00131768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008153 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00049958 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.05 or 0.00201853 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00051918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.26 or 0.00154097 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,928,335 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

