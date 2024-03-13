Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Down to $8.42

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $8.21. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 147,468 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VTYX shares. Lifesci Capital raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventyx Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VTYX

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $495.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventyx Biosciences

In other news, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $37,371.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 262,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,690.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $37,371.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 262,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,690.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,924.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.