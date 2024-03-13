Vawter Financial Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Vawter Financial Ltd. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.1% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,562,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,979,000 after buying an additional 119,645 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,970,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,657,000 after buying an additional 99,252 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $405,315,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,834,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,017,000 after purchasing an additional 221,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.66. 123,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,552. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $116.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.73. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.