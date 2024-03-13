Vawter Financial Ltd. Sells 966 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Vawter Financial Ltd. cut its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,537,000 after buying an additional 262,843 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,510,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,154,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $45.93 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 29,914 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.89.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

