Vawter Financial Ltd. Sells 71,658 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Vawter Financial Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,658 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6,719.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 114,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 112,747 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter worth $4,369,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 544,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 87,650 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 179,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 35,464 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA RODM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 151,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,441. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.