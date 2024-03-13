Vawter Financial Ltd. Sells 378 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vawter Financial Ltd. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,685,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.70. 1,513,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,731. The company has a market cap of $361.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $191.53 and a one year high of $257.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

