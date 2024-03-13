Vawter Financial Ltd. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Vawter Financial Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,774,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,043. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

