Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Decreased by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.62. 722,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,380. The stock has a market cap of $361.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.53 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

