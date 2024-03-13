Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Increased by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $191.53 and a one year high of $257.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.61.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

