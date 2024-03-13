Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.84. The company had a trading volume of 161,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,052. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $187.99. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.78 and a 200 day moving average of $169.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

