Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $59,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $223.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.67. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

