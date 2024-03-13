Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Vawter Financial Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Vawter Financial Ltd. decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,839 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 7.0% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV remained flat at $76.61 during trading on Wednesday. 676,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,614. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

