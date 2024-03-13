Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,705. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average of $81.79. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.