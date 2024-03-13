Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Down 56.8% in February

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 747,300 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the February 14th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,063,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $59.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $67.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.83.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1758 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

