Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by Dagco Inc.

Dagco Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,707 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.9% of Dagco Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dagco Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,327 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,976,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,292,000 after buying an additional 32,152 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,985,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,614,000 after buying an additional 110,037 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,404,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 23,810 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,684,000 after acquiring an additional 999,327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.67. 45,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,607. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.92. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $82.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3743 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

