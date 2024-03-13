Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.71

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.71 and last traded at $118.64, with a volume of 125387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.12.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 129,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 60,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

