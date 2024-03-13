Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,809 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $78,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $342.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $229.14 and a 12-month high of $346.51. The stock has a market cap of $112.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.90.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

