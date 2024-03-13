Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,033,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,395,374 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.28% of Alphabet worth $54,062,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.68. 8,530,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,549,885. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.78 and a 1-year high of $155.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

