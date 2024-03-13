Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 369,626 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,931,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of RTX worth $8,991,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,511,467. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.