Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.48% of Intuitive Surgical worth $8,730,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,302,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,140,000 after acquiring an additional 129,194 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,377 shares of company stock worth $93,925,467. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $4.50 on Wednesday, reaching $384.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $374.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.45. The stock has a market cap of $136.43 billion, a PE ratio of 77.42, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.72 and a twelve month high of $403.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

View Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.