Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 104,672 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,059,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.09% of Linde worth $16,405,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,971 shares of company stock worth $33,345,571 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN traded up $6.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $476.54. 1,257,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.39. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $324.11 and a fifty-two week high of $477.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

Linde Company Profile



Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

