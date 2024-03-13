Vanguard Group Inc. Has $17.95 Billion Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,434,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,541 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.32% of Accenture worth $17,945,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 84,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after buying an additional 27,451 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 15.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $314,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,596. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

