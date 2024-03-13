Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Intel worth $13,548,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.56. 21,277,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,401,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC cut their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

