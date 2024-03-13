Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,385,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 813,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Salesforce worth $16,706,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 255,590 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 97,813 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 258.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 185,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,586,000 after acquiring an additional 133,573 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth $825,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,144,112 shares of company stock valued at $316,163,342 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.85. 1,721,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,815,763. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.21 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.