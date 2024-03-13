Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,427,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 156,824 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.49% of Home Depot worth $28,532,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.75.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot stock traded up $7.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.35. The stock had a trading volume of 895,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,380. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.52. The firm has a market cap of $380.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $385.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

