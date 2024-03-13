Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,747,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450,089 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.6% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of AbbVie worth $23,961,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

ABBV traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.11. 1,159,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.86 and a 200 day moving average of $155.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

