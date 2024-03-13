Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,844,606 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of NIKE worth $10,312,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.73. 3,075,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,379,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

