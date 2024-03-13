Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.66. 131,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,707. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.82. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.20 and a 12-month high of $180.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

