Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lifted by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.0% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,258 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,244,000 after acquiring an additional 171,161 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.71. The stock had a trading volume of 326,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,898. The company has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.82. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.20 and a 1 year high of $180.88.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.