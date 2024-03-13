Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sets New 12-Month High at $202.79

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $202.79 and last traded at $202.27, with a volume of 5107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.12.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.68.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VDC. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
