Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 549.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,394,000 after buying an additional 504,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,851,000 after buying an additional 94,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,984,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,512,000 after buying an additional 239,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,776,000 after buying an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.04. 10,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,948. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.21. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $233.73 and a 1 year high of $317.88.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

