Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) EVP Joseph Chillura Sells 49,715 Shares

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $406,668.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,136.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ VLY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.02. 1,470,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,429,546. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on VLY shares. TheStreet lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

