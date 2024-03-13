Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Raises Dividend to $2.22 Per Share

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 2.22 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06.

Vail Resorts has increased its dividend by an average of 67.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Vail Resorts has a payout ratio of 79.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $10.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.6%.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,338. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $204.88 and a 12 month high of $258.13.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,582,000 after buying an additional 1,165,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $98,690,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after buying an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 369.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after acquiring an additional 124,379 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,722,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.67.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

