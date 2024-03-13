US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the February 14th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF stock opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.41.

Get US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF alerts:

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1637 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.