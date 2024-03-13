Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.95. Upstart has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $72.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 46.76% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $46,631.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,377.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,982,405.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $46,631.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,377.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,105 shares of company stock valued at $742,905 in the last ninety days. 18.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,668 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 21,344 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

