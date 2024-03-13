Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,707,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,650 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $214,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 2.0 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $174.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.69 and a one year high of $179.40.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.93.

Insider Activity

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

