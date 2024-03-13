Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Hits New 1-Year High at $563.23

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $563.23 and last traded at $563.02, with a volume of 47449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $555.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.35.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $513.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,538,000 after purchasing an additional 367,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $961,574,000 after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $774,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 556,809 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

