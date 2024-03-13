Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,538,000 after acquiring an additional 367,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $961,574,000 after acquiring an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,568,000 after acquiring an additional 556,809 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $9.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $565.54. The company had a trading volume of 220,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,572. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.18. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $565.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.35.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

