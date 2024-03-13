Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UI

Ubiquiti Trading Down 1.4 %

UI stock opened at $115.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.24. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $274.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.90.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $464.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.56 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 392.74% and a net margin of 19.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after buying an additional 36,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.