Tucker Asset Management LLC Has $80,000 Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 9,958.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 48.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOFI opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

