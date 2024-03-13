Tucker Asset Management LLC Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tucker Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

AT&T stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

