Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 2,438 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Amundi acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $46,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABM. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $288,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,629.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.15.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

See Also

