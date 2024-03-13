Trust Co. of Vermont Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Motco lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2,174.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.11. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $68.07.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,460 shares of company stock worth $4,759,945. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

