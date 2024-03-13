Trinity Capital Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trinity Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trinity Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Trinity Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

TRIN stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $693.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.62. Trinity Capital has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.79 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,204,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,675,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after acquiring an additional 75,498 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 834,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 64,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 796,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 103,476 shares during the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.40%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.71%.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Featured Stories

