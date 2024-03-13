Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Shares Gap Up to $34.21

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.21, but opened at $34.97. Tri Pointe Homes shares last traded at $35.09, with a volume of 100,709 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tri Pointe Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

