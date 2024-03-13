Traders Buy High Volume of Biomea Fusion Call Options (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 32,261 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 903% compared to the average volume of 3,217 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,344,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,536,000 after purchasing an additional 34,026 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 16.5% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,613,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,957,000 after acquiring an additional 369,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 100.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,048,000 after acquiring an additional 980,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 2,684.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after buying an additional 1,511,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 446,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of -0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $43.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMEA

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.