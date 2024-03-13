TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Position Reduced by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,114,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,007 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.45% of TotalEnergies worth $730,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,612 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 635.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 697,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,228,000 after acquiring an additional 603,043 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,765,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after acquiring an additional 590,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 207.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 667,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,934,000 after purchasing an additional 450,788 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.78. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

