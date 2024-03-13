Tilly’s (TLYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TLYS stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $215.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,149,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,447,138.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 451,630 shares of company stock worth $3,336,736. Insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the second quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 366.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

TLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

